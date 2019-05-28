Nikki Blonsky Performs 'Hairspray' Song at DragCon! (Video)

Nikki Blonsky hits the stage for a performance during day two of DragCon on Saturday (May 25) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old actress made her movie debut in 2007 as Tracy Turnblad in the movie Hairspray and she performed the film’s song “Good Morning Baltimore” for the crowd.

Nikki was at the convention for all three days, running a booth where she sold merchandise and met fans.

“Day 2 was an amazingly busy and exciting day! Everything from my performance to my panel reading was absolutely incredible!” she wrote on Instagram.