Rihanna Sends SZA a Fenty Gift Card Following Racial Profiling Incident

Rihanna is sending support to SZA.

After the 28-year-old “All The Stars” singer claimed she was racially profiled while shopping for Fenty makeup at a Sephora in California, the 31-year-old Anti pop icon sent her a Fenty gift card.

“Go buy yo Fenty Beauty in peace sis! One love — Rihanna,” Rih wrote on a gift card, which SZA shared on her Instagram Story on Sunday (May 26).

“Tanks queen,” SZA wrote back as a caption. Click here to see her original post!

“Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing . We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy. Can a bitch cop her fenty in peace er whut,” she originally tweeted in April.

Sephora has since issued a statement: “We take complaints like this very seriously, profiling on the basis of race is not tolerated at Sephora,” adding that they were “gathering more information about the incident in order to take the proper next steps.”