Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Sacha Baron Cohen Says 'Borat' Broke Up Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock's Marriage

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 9:56 pm

Kourtney Kardashian & Kris Jenner Step Out Separately in L.A.

Kourtney Kardashian & Kris Jenner Step Out Separately in L.A.

Kourtney Kardashian struts her way through the parking lot as she arrives at a store carrying two drinks on Thursday afternoon (May 30) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old Poosh blogger donned a brown bodysuit and yellow-printed pants as she stepped out to do some shopping with a friend.

Across town, Kris Jenner stopped by a vintage store to pick up some furniture with her mom Mary Jo and Scott Disick.

Last weekend, Kourtney helped celebrate Scott‘s 36th birthday!

