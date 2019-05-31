Justin Theroux Bares Bulging Biceps in Britney Spears T-Shirt

We see you, Justin Theroux!

The 47-year-old Maniac actor repped his love for singer Britney Spears on his chest while going out for a bike ride on Friday (May 31) in New York City.

His sleeveless shirt featured Britney‘s 2001 Britney album cover.

Justin paired his tee with black jeans, tan boots, and black sunglasses, carrying a large envelope in his hand.

Justin will voice Tramp in Lady and the Tramp, out on November 12!

