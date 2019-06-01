Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Kick Off Their Weekend Together!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger head to the home of her mother Maria Shriver on Friday (May 31) in Los Angeles.

The engaged couple kicked off their weekend at a family gathering.

It looks like Chris came straight from the golf course. He wore a white polo shirt that hugged his body and a Titleist golf hat.

The trailer for Chris‘ upcoming Disney/Pixar movie Onward was just released.

“Tom Holland and I play brothers in the movie. So I guess you could say Starlord and Spider-Man got their own spin off! But for real tho this has nothing to do with super heroes. I know you know that. Tom is the best, I love him like a little brother. He is so awesome. This movie is going to be your new favorite movie,” Chris wrote on Instagram.