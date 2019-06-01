Top Stories
Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Rumors She Visited Meghan Markle &amp; Baby Archie

Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Rumors She Visited Meghan Markle & Baby Archie

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Sat, 01 June 2019 at 11:54 am

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Kick Off Their Weekend Together!

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Kick Off Their Weekend Together!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger head to the home of her mother Maria Shriver on Friday (May 31) in Los Angeles.

The engaged couple kicked off their weekend at a family gathering.

It looks like Chris came straight from the golf course. He wore a white polo shirt that hugged his body and a Titleist golf hat.

The trailer for Chris‘ upcoming Disney/Pixar movie Onward was just released.

Tom Holland and I play brothers in the movie. So I guess you could say Starlord and Spider-Man got their own spin off! But for real tho this has nothing to do with super heroes. I know you know that. Tom is the best, I love him like a little brother. He is so awesome. This movie is going to be your new favorite movie,” Chris wrote on Instagram.

Just Jared on Facebook
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger kick off their weekend 01
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger kick off their weekend 02
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger kick off their weekend 03
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger kick off their weekend 04
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger kick off their weekend 05
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger kick off their weekend 06
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger kick off their weekend 07

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kit Harington was spotted outside of his wellness center - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift is making another political statement - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian is clapping back about claims she's dating Scott Disick - TooFab
  • The cast of All That had no idea what they were auditioning for - Just Jared Jr