Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up About Lori Loughlin's Absence in Final Season of 'Fuller House'
Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about Lori Loughlin‘s absence on the upcoming final season of Fuller House.
The 43-year-old actress was asked about the situation by Entertainment Tonight‘s Katie Krause at the 2019 Wango Tango concert on Saturday (June 1) in Carson, Calif.
“It hasn’t been discussed. I have absolutely no answer for it and Netflix has not even spoken about it,” she admitted in the interview.
Candace seemingly voiced support for Lori by saying a family “sticks together no matter what” at the 2019 Kids Choice Awards.
“Oh goodness! I’ve been a big crybaby the whole week — like every day. We’ve had such an amazing run on Fuller House and I work with my best friends every day, so knowing this our last season is quite bitter sweet. We’re so happy that we get to do a whole other season, but knowing it’s our last, we’re savoring every moment of it. It’s emotionally really hard, because I love what I do and I love the people I work with,” she said of the show coming to an end.
As previously reported, the show will end with its fifth season.
Lori is currently in the middle of a college admissions scandal, and pled not guilty to all charges.