Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Enjoys Tulum Vacation with Boyfriend Joakim Noah!

Lais Ribeiro is having some fun in the sun with her boyfriend Joakim Noah!

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel and the 34-year-old Memphis Grizzlies basketball player were spotted taking a stroll on the sand on Saturday (June 1) during their vacation in Tulum, Mexico.

The following day (June 2), Lais looked hot in a red bikini while she enjoyed some downtime with shirtless Joakim, after spending the night partying at Casa Malca, the former home of drug lord Pablo Escobar.