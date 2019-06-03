Top Stories
Mon, 03 June 2019 at 1:11 pm

Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Enjoys Tulum Vacation with Boyfriend Joakim Noah!

Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Enjoys Tulum Vacation with Boyfriend Joakim Noah!

Lais Ribeiro is having some fun in the sun with her boyfriend Joakim Noah!

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel and the 34-year-old Memphis Grizzlies basketball player were spotted taking a stroll on the sand on Saturday (June 1) during their vacation in Tulum, Mexico.

The following day (June 2), Lais looked hot in a red bikini while she enjoyed some downtime with shirtless Joakim, after spending the night partying at Casa Malca, the former home of drug lord Pablo Escobar.


💚 art by @danielpopper

