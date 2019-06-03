Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Enjoys Tulum Vacation with Boyfriend Joakim Noah!
Lais Ribeiro is having some fun in the sun with her boyfriend Joakim Noah!
The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel and the 34-year-old Memphis Grizzlies basketball player were spotted taking a stroll on the sand on Saturday (June 1) during their vacation in Tulum, Mexico.
The following day (June 2), Lais looked hot in a red bikini while she enjoyed some downtime with shirtless Joakim, after spending the night partying at Casa Malca, the former home of drug lord Pablo Escobar.