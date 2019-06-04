Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out Why Danielle Bregoli Was Hospitalized

Find Out Why Danielle Bregoli Was Hospitalized

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 1:37 pm

Patrick Schwarzenegger Meets Up With a Friend For Coffee

Patrick Schwarzenegger Meets Up With a Friend For Coffee

Patrick Schwarzenegger wears his arm sling over his jacket while out and about in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon (June 3).

The 25-year-old actor picked up a iced coffee to go before meeting up with a pal to catch up on things.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Patrick Schwarzenegger

Over the weekend, Patrick was joined by girlfriend Abby Champion for a run to Pressed Juicery for a food and drink run.

If you missed it, check out Patrick on the recent cover of GQ Germany!
Just Jared on Facebook
patrick schwarzenegger coffee friend fist bump 01
patrick schwarzenegger coffee friend fist bump 02
patrick schwarzenegger coffee friend fist bump 03

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Patrick Schwarzenegger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Abby Lee Miller is dishing prison advice for Felicity Huffman - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson is still going strong with longtime girlfriend Eleanor Calder - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything Ciara spilled about her split with Future - TooFab
  • We may not be getting any more music from Zendaya - Just Jared Jr