Cassadee Pope & Nashville's Sam Palladio Are a Red Hot Couple at CMT Music Awards 2019!

Cassadee Pope and her boyfriend Sam Palladio walk the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday (June 5) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The 29-year-old singer, who won the third season of The Voice, has been dating the Nashville actor for over a year.

American Idol‘s Lauren Alaina was also at the event and more The Voice alum in attendance included Danielle Bradbery, Meghan Linsey, and RaeLynn.

FYI: Cassadee is wearing a Luciana Balderrama jumpsuit, Just Fab shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, a Ruwaya bracelet and ring, Le Vian rings, a Borgioni ear cuff, and Adornmonde earrings. RaeLynn is wearing an Ines Di Santo dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, a Misahara ring, and a Lele Sadoughi ring and earrings. Danielle is wearing a Hamel dress.