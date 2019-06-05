Top Stories
Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Wed, 05 June 2019 at 7:51 pm

Cassadee Pope & Nashville's Sam Palladio Are a Red Hot Couple at CMT Music Awards 2019!

Cassadee Pope & Nashville's Sam Palladio Are a Red Hot Couple at CMT Music Awards 2019!

Cassadee Pope and her boyfriend Sam Palladio walk the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday (June 5) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The 29-year-old singer, who won the third season of The Voice, has been dating the Nashville actor for over a year.

American Idol‘s Lauren Alaina was also at the event and more The Voice alum in attendance included Danielle Bradbery, Meghan Linsey, and RaeLynn.

FYI: Cassadee is wearing a Luciana Balderrama jumpsuit, Just Fab shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, a Ruwaya bracelet and ring, Le Vian rings, a Borgioni ear cuff, and Adornmonde earrings. RaeLynn is wearing an Ines Di Santo dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, a Misahara ring, and a Lele Sadoughi ring and earrings. Danielle is wearing a Hamel dress.

Just Jared on Facebook
cassadee pope lauren alaina cmt music awards 01
cassadee pope lauren alaina cmt music awards 02
cassadee pope lauren alaina cmt music awards 03
cassadee pope lauren alaina cmt music awards 04
cassadee pope lauren alaina cmt music awards 05
cassadee pope lauren alaina cmt music awards 06
cassadee pope lauren alaina cmt music awards 07
cassadee pope lauren alaina cmt music awards 08
cassadee pope lauren alaina cmt music awards 09
cassadee pope lauren alaina cmt music awards 10
cassadee pope lauren alaina cmt music awards 11
cassadee pope lauren alaina cmt music awards 12
cassadee pope lauren alaina cmt music awards 13
cassadee pope lauren alaina cmt music awards 14
cassadee pope lauren alaina cmt music awards 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 CMT Music Awards, Cassadee Pope, CMT Music Awards, Danielle Bradbery, Lauren Alaina, Meghan Linsey, RaeLynn, Sam Palladio

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna's new reality show features intense fight between she and her mom Tokyo Toni - TMZ
  • Florence + the Machine has a huge singer opening their tour - Just Jared Jr
  • It sounds like Lisa Vanderpump is officially done with RHOBH - TooFab
  • This Jonas Brother says he was bullied as a kid - Just Jared Jr