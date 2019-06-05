Justin Bieber Wears Drew Barrymore Tee While Heading to Therapy Session

Justin Bieber is showing his love for Drew Barrymore while leaving a therapy session in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon (June 4).

The 25-year-old musician was spotted exiting The Center for Mindful Living and hanging onto a multi-stickered tablet on the way to his waiting car.

Just recently, Justin has opened up with his fans about the importance of mental health in a lengthy Instagram post.

“It’s cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions,” he captioned a recent photo as well.