Wed, 05 June 2019 at 2:18 pm

Justin Bieber Wears Drew Barrymore Tee While Heading to Therapy Session

Justin Bieber Wears Drew Barrymore Tee While Heading to Therapy Session

Justin Bieber is showing his love for Drew Barrymore while leaving a therapy session in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon (June 4).

The 25-year-old musician was spotted exiting The Center for Mindful Living and hanging onto a multi-stickered tablet on the way to his waiting car.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

Just recently, Justin has opened up with his fans about the importance of mental health in a lengthy Instagram post.

“It’s cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions,” he captioned a recent photo as well.
Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Drew Barrymore, Justin Bieber

