Wed, 05 June 2019 at 6:02 pm

Peter Dinklage & Bobby Cannavale Grab Lunch Together in New York City

Peter Dinklage & Bobby Cannavale Grab Lunch Together in New York City

Peter Dinklage and pal Bobby Cannavale met up for lunch in the Big Apple!

The two actors were spotted while grabbing a bite to eat together at Locanda Verde on Wednesday afternoon (June 5) in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Peter Dinklage

Both Bobby and Peter kept it casual for the outing, as they donned jeans and a tees as they enjoyed their lunch.

Peter looked like he’s enjoying some downtime following the ending of his show Game of Thrones last month.

See what Peter had to say about what happened in the final episodes.

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Bobby Cannavale, Peter Dinklage

Getty
