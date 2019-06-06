Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral

A video from last night’s 2019 NBA Finals game between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors and it’s going viral, not because of the basketball play, but because of Beyonce.

Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z were sitting courtside at the game when a woman – identified as Nicole Curran — the wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob – was seen leaning over Beyonce to talk to Jay-Z.

The Internet saw the video and concluded…Beyonce did not like that the woman was leaning over her during the game.

Watch the video, via ESPN, and see for yourself!