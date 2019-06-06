Top Stories
Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 11:06 am

Here's Why Katy Perry Isn't In a Rush to Plan Wedding to Orlando Bloom

Here's Why Katy Perry Isn't In a Rush to Plan Wedding to Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is not in a rush to plan her wedding to Orlando Bloom.

The 34-year-old entertainer did an interview with KISS Breakfast with Tom & Daisy on Wednesday (June 5) and she was asked if she started wedding planning.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

“Well yeah, one step at a time,” Katy said. “Definitely trying to, like, lay the good emotional foundation for the lifetime of commitment, which is, like, a big deal, you know?”

Also pictured inside: Katy out and about in Hollywood on Tuesday (June 4).
Just Jared on Facebook
katy perry hollywood 01
katy perry hollywood 02
katy perry hollywood 03

Photos: Backgrid, Getty
Posted to: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr