Here's Why Katy Perry Isn't In a Rush to Plan Wedding to Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is not in a rush to plan her wedding to Orlando Bloom.

The 34-year-old entertainer did an interview with KISS Breakfast with Tom & Daisy on Wednesday (June 5) and she was asked if she started wedding planning.

“Well yeah, one step at a time,” Katy said. “Definitely trying to, like, lay the good emotional foundation for the lifetime of commitment, which is, like, a big deal, you know?”

