Fri, 07 June 2019 at 2:14 am

Bella Thorne Talks Relationship with New Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne Talks Relationship with New Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne is dishing on her new relationship!

While stepping out for the launch of MCM X LA! Pride on Wednesday (June 5), the 21-year-old actress opened up about going public with new boyfriend Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.

“If I’m not saying something then I have to go out of my way to hide it,” Bella shared with People. “Because no matter what, paparazzi stalk me and fans find out so then I have to go out of my way to hide something.”

Bella and the 25-year-old singer first went public during a PDA-filled date back in April, just a few days after announcing her breakup with Mod Sun.

“Ben is a cutie pie and seeing him on FaceTime all the time makes me smile very big,” Bella continued. “Clearly, he lives in Italy so it’s an interesting thing.”
  • Riley

    Paparaazzi stalks her my ass. It’s well known Ms desperate for attention is has them on speed dial.