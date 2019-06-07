Bella Thorne Talks Relationship with New Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne is dishing on her new relationship!

While stepping out for the launch of MCM X LA! Pride on Wednesday (June 5), the 21-year-old actress opened up about going public with new boyfriend Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.

“If I’m not saying something then I have to go out of my way to hide it,” Bella shared with People. “Because no matter what, paparazzi stalk me and fans find out so then I have to go out of my way to hide something.”

Bella and the 25-year-old singer first went public during a PDA-filled date back in April, just a few days after announcing her breakup with Mod Sun.

“Ben is a cutie pie and seeing him on FaceTime all the time makes me smile very big,” Bella continued. “Clearly, he lives in Italy so it’s an interesting thing.”