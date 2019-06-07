Top Stories
'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 12:56 pm

Brit Marling, Natasha Lyonne & Robin Wright Team Up at Netflix FYSEE Change In Focus Event!

Brit Marling, Natasha Lyonne and Robin Wright strike a pose together on the red carpet while attending the Netflix FYSEE Change In Focus event held at Raleigh Studios on Thursday (June 6) in Los Angeles.

The three ladies were in attendance to represent their shows The OA: Part II, Russian Doll and House of Cards as they at sat down for a special panel.

Also seated at the FYSEE panel was Special leading star and creator Ryan O’Connell, as well as the talent behind Dead To Me, Glow and BoJack Horseman.

Earlier in the week, Natasha Lyonne sat down Inside The Writer’s Room panel for Russian Doll while Robin Wright joined her House of Cards co-stars at their FYC event.
Credit: Emma McIntyre; Photos: Getty
