Jude Law & Phillipa Coan Pack on the PDA During Honeymoon in Italy!

Jude Law and Phillipa Coan are feeling the love!

The 46-year-old actor and the 32-year-old business psychologist shared some PDA while on their honeymoon on Monday (June 3) in Sardinia, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jude Law

Jude and Phillipa were seen having lunch at a restaurant, sharing a kiss together. One day before (June 2), the two were seen renting an Italian vintage car and doing some supermarket shopping together.

The two tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at the end of April.

The civil ceremony reportedly took place at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, United Kingdom. It was only attended by close family. Get the details!