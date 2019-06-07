Top Stories
'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 10:30 am

Jude Law & Phillipa Coan Pack on the PDA During Honeymoon in Italy!

Jude Law & Phillipa Coan Pack on the PDA During Honeymoon in Italy!

Jude Law and Phillipa Coan are feeling the love!

The 46-year-old actor and the 32-year-old business psychologist shared some PDA while on their honeymoon on Monday (June 3) in Sardinia, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jude Law

Jude and Phillipa were seen having lunch at a restaurant, sharing a kiss together. One day before (June 2), the two were seen renting an Italian vintage car and doing some supermarket shopping together.

The two tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at the end of April.

The civil ceremony reportedly took place at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, United Kingdom. It was only attended by close family. Get the details!
Just Jared on Facebook
jude law honeymoon june 2019 01
jude law honeymoon june 2019 02
jude law honeymoon june 2019 03
jude law honeymoon june 2019 04
jude law honeymoon june 2019 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jude Law, Phillipa Coan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr