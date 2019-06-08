Jonas Brothers Jet Out of NYC After Releasing 'Happiness Begins'

The Jonas Brothers are on the move!

After a busy day of promoting their new album Happiness Begins in New York City, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas were photographed loading into a truck as they headed to the airport on Friday afternoon (June 7).

LISTEN: THE JONAS BROTHERS DROP COMEBACK ALBUM ‘HAPPINESS BEGINS’

The Jonas Brothers started off their day by performing their new hit song “Sucker” on the Today Show.

Make sure you check out who Joe credits for helping getting the band back together.

35+ pictures inside of the Jonas Brothers heading out of NYC…