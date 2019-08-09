Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa Confirms Relationship with 'Selling Sunset' Star Heather Rae Young!

Tarek El Moussa is going official with his new girlfriend!

The 37-year-old Flip or Flop star took to Instagram on Thursday (August 8) to confirm that he is dating Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.

“it’s official!!!! After more than 3 years on my own I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!” Tarek wrote along with photos of the 31-year-old Netflix star. “I’ll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special in my life after the last three years.”

Tarek continued: “Then…out of the blue @heatherraeyoung walked into my life. The first time I saw her smile she ‘did that thing to my tummy’ and I knew right away I needed to get to know her… so I asked her out!! She said yes😎 In life you can’t predict the future! I couldn’t predict divorce! I couldn’t predict two cancers! I couldn’t predict my back injury! You just never know what tomorrow brings.”

Tarek was married to ex wife Christina Anstead before they publicly split in December 2016 following a dramatic incident involving a gun and a 911 call. The couple had been married for seven years and share two children together – daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3.

Christina married Ant Anstead back in 2018 and are currently expecting a son together.

Tarek concluded: I just want to let the world know I met someone special that makes me want to be a better man :) So let’s all welcome @heatherraeyoung into my life. It’s still new and we are both so excited for the future!”

You can see Tarek El Moussa‘s Instagram post here.