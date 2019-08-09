Top Stories
See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello!

Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 6:00 pm

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills' Morgan Stewart & Brendan Fitzpatrick Split After Three Years of Marriage

Morgan Stewart and Brendan Fitzpatrick have called it quits.

The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills stars have separated after three years of marriage, Morgan announced in her Instagram Stories on Friday (August 9).

Brendan and I have spent six wonderful years together, but we have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” Morgan wrote.

“I wanted to take the time to clarify that our reason for separating has nothing to do with anything other than two people who sadly grew apart, deciding what’s best for themselves in the next phase of their lives,” she continued.

“I will always have a tremendous amount of love and respect for Brendan and our relationship,” she added. “I hope this clears up any confusion going forward.”

See Morgan Stewart‘s full note about her split with Brendan Fitzpatrick in our gallery.

