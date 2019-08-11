Jason Momoa Says He Can't Start Shooting 'Aquaman 2'

Top Stories
Sun, 11 August 2019 at 3:30 am

Jason Momoa can’t start shooting Aquaman 2 and he’s got a pretty good reason!

The 40-year-old actor took to his Instagram to let fans know that he can’t begin filming because he may have gotten “run over by a bulldozer.”

Jason is currently taking part in protests against the construction of a giant telescope on land considered sacred to native Hawaiians.

“Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else,” Jason wrote.

He later added, “Pls support kīa’i for the @protectmaunakea movement. During this time, we are trying to unite both kānaka and Hawai’i born peoples alike to protect not only the mauna, but also our way of life and greatest natural resources in Hawaii as a whole. We feel that our movement has successfully united all aspects of Hawaiian culture with the exception of our traditional ocean practices – namely surfing, fishing, paddling, etc. This is where you come in. Pls be an inspiration and raise awareness amongst the general public and the corporate realm to promote the conservation of our ‘āina for our generation and future generations to come.”
