Netflix Removes 9 Titles After Government Requests - See What Is Gone!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to Return to England For This Royal Reason!

Lori Harvey Was Nearly Robbed & It Was Caught on Camera - Watch the Scary Footage!

Sun, 09 February 2020 at 10:45 am

'Birds of Prey' Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed!

'Birds of Prey' Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed!

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is on top at the box office, but below studio expectations.

The Cathy Yan-directed film debuted at No. 1 at the box office, pulling in $33.3 million across 4,236 theaters as of Sunday (February 8) according to Deadline.

This marks one of the lowest modern debuts for a superhero film, according to the report.

The Margot Robbie-led film was originally expected to debut somewhere between $50-55 million. At the same time, it was never expected to pull in massive numbers due to being a spinoff, and having an R rating.

Prior to Birds of Prey, the lowest DC Extended Universe film was Shazam! with $53 million.

There was an indication earlier in the weekend that the film was not performing as expected. Find out what happened…
