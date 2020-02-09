'Birds of Prey' Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed!
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is on top at the box office, but below studio expectations.
The Cathy Yan-directed film debuted at No. 1 at the box office, pulling in $33.3 million across 4,236 theaters as of Sunday (February 8) according to Deadline.
This marks one of the lowest modern debuts for a superhero film, according to the report.
The Margot Robbie-led film was originally expected to debut somewhere between $50-55 million. At the same time, it was never expected to pull in massive numbers due to being a spinoff, and having an R rating.
Prior to Birds of Prey, the lowest DC Extended Universe film was Shazam! with $53 million.
