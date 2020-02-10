Lily Aldridge & Husband Caleb Followill Couple Up For Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Lily Aldridge wowed in white while stepping out for 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

The 34-year-old model coupled up with her husband Caleb Followill at the event on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Earlier in the evening, Lily served as a co-host of the Oscars Red Carpet Show on ABC alongside Billy Porter, talk show host Tamron Hall, and film critic Elvis Mitchell.

FYI: Lily is wearing a Gucci dress and Bvlgari jewels.