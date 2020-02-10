Top Stories
Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars 2020: See the Best Candid Red Carpet Photos!

Oscars 2020: See the Best Candid Red Carpet Photos!

Brad Pitt's Oscars 2020 Date Revealed (And It's Not His Mom!)

Brad Pitt's Oscars 2020 Date Revealed (And It's Not His Mom!)

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 2:37 am

Lily Aldridge & Husband Caleb Followill Couple Up For Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Lily Aldridge & Husband Caleb Followill Couple Up For Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Lily Aldridge wowed in white while stepping out for 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

The 34-year-old model coupled up with her husband Caleb Followill at the event on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily Aldridge

Earlier in the evening, Lily served as a co-host of the Oscars Red Carpet Show on ABC alongside Billy Porter, talk show host Tamron Hall, and film critic Elvis Mitchell.

FYI: Lily is wearing a Gucci dress and Bvlgari jewels.
Just Jared on Facebook
lily aldridge caleb followill oscar party 01
lily aldridge caleb followill oscar party 02
lily aldridge caleb followill oscar party 03
lily aldridge caleb followill oscar party 04
lily aldridge caleb followill oscar party 05
lily aldridge caleb followill oscar party 06
lily aldridge caleb followill oscar party 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Caleb Followill, Lily Aldridge

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr