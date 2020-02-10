Top Stories
Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars 2020: See the Best Candid Red Carpet Photos!

Brad Pitt's Oscars 2020 Date Revealed (And It's Not His Mom!)

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 3:18 am

Scarlett Johansson Shows Off Tattoos in Oscars Party 2020 Dress

Scarlett Johansson Shows Off Tattoos in Oscars Party 2020 Dress

Scarlett Johansson puts her animal and floral-inspired tattoos on display at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

The 35-year-old Avengers: Endgame actress was joined by her fiance Colin Jost at the event held on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Scarlett received nominations for Best Actress for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit. (See the full winners list here.)

See photos of Scarlett in another dress on the red carpet here.

ICYMI, last month, Scarlett missed an awards event due to a violent illness. We’re glad to see she’s feeling better now!

FYI: Scarlett Johansson is wearing Oscar de la Renta with Forevermark jewelry.
