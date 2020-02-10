Top Stories
Mon, 10 February 2020 at 9:54 pm

'The Bachelor' 2020 Spoilers: Peter's Final 4 Women Revealed!

'The Bachelor' 2020 Spoilers: Peter's Final 4 Women Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Bachelor!

Peter Weber is nearing the end of his journey on season 24 of The Bachelor and his final four women have been revealed.

There were six women as we entered the night and Peter went on three one-on-one dates and then a three-on-one date at the end of the episode.

One of the women who went on a one-on-one was eliminated and then another woman was eliminated at the end of the three-on-one date.

The finale of The Bachelor is just weeks away and the final four women will bring Peter home to meet their families during next week’s episode.

Click through the slideshow to see who remains on The Bachelor…

Photos: ABC
