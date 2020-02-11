Lilly Singh Challenges Joseph Gordon-Levitt To Hilarious Iconic Cold Reads - Watch Here!

Joseph Gordon-Levitt took on the “Hot Celebs, Cold Reads” challenge while making an appearance on A Little Late With Lilly Singh on Monday night (February 10)!

The 38-year-old actor was challenged to put his own spin on some of the most iconic movie quotes ever like, The Wizard of Oz‘s “I’ll get you my pretty and your little dog too” and Taxi Driver‘s “You talkin’ to me? You talkin’ to me? You talkin’ to me? Then who the hell else are you talkin’ to?”

Joseph had to give different interpretations of each line, including the iconic Mean Girls quote “Stop trying to make fetch happen” and Forrest Gump‘s “Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt also talked to Lilly about his online community HitRecord, collaborating with artists around the world to write “The Art of Breaking Up,” rapping with Logic at Madison Square Garden.

Click inside to watch more of Joseph Gordon-Levitt’ appearance on Late Night…