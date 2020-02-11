Top Stories
Academy Reveals Why Cameron Boyce &amp; Luke Perry Were Left Out of In Memoriam at Oscars 2020

Academy Reveals Why Cameron Boyce & Luke Perry Were Left Out of In Memoriam at Oscars 2020

Kourtney Kardashian 'Ruined' Khloe &amp; Kylie's Oscars Night - Here's What Khloe Said...

Kourtney Kardashian 'Ruined' Khloe & Kylie's Oscars Night - Here's What Khloe Said...

Macaulay Culkin Sets the Record Straight on Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Rumors

Macaulay Culkin Sets the Record Straight on Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Rumors

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 3:42 pm

Sabrina Carpenter to Play Cady Heron in 'Mean Girls' Musical on Broadway!

Sabrina Carpenter to Play Cady Heron in 'Mean Girls' Musical on Broadway!

Sabrina Carpenter is set to make her Broadway debut in the musical Mean Girls!

The 20-year-old actress and singer will be playing the role of Cady Heron, a character originated by Lindsay Lohan in the film version and played by Broadway actress Erika Henningsen since the musical opened in 2018.

Sabrina will join the cast on March 10 for a 14-week engagement that ends on June 7.

“I’m so excited. I’m such a big fan of the musical, the movie, the story in general, [creator] Tina Fey, and all these incredibly people involved with the show…I can’t wait for the rollercoaster!” Sabrina told People.

She continued, “You only get these opportunities so many times in life. You get so lucky when you get to create something new that’s never been done before, and you fall in love with it as you’re making it. But coming into this already knowing that I’m such a fan? And saying every one of those iconic lines? I can’t put it into words; it’s just going to be so thrilling. It brings a whole new energy into it for me… I definitely have been dreaming of this in a big way since I was a little girl.”

Sabrina is best known for her work on the TV show Girl Meets World, in films like The Hate U Give and Tall Girl, and for her music career.

Congrats to Sabrina!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Broadway, mean girls, Sabrina Carpenter

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr