Sabrina Carpenter to Play Cady Heron in 'Mean Girls' Musical on Broadway!

Sabrina Carpenter is set to make her Broadway debut in the musical Mean Girls!

The 20-year-old actress and singer will be playing the role of Cady Heron, a character originated by Lindsay Lohan in the film version and played by Broadway actress Erika Henningsen since the musical opened in 2018.

Sabrina will join the cast on March 10 for a 14-week engagement that ends on June 7.

“I’m so excited. I’m such a big fan of the musical, the movie, the story in general, [creator] Tina Fey, and all these incredibly people involved with the show…I can’t wait for the rollercoaster!” Sabrina told People.

She continued, “You only get these opportunities so many times in life. You get so lucky when you get to create something new that’s never been done before, and you fall in love with it as you’re making it. But coming into this already knowing that I’m such a fan? And saying every one of those iconic lines? I can’t put it into words; it’s just going to be so thrilling. It brings a whole new energy into it for me… I definitely have been dreaming of this in a big way since I was a little girl.”

Sabrina is best known for her work on the TV show Girl Meets World, in films like The Hate U Give and Tall Girl, and for her music career.

Congrats to Sabrina!