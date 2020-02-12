Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq &amp; Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 12:19 pm

Hilary Duff Teams Up With Husband Matthew Koma for Her First New Music in Four Years!

Hilary Duff is singing again!

The Younger actress and Breathe In. Breathe Out. singer returned to the music scene on Wednesday (February 12) with her husband Matthew Koma and producer RAC for a cover of Third Eye Blind‘s 2000 hit, “Never Let You Go.”

“Never Let You Go” features Matthew and Hilary sweetle trading off on vocals – and it’s also the first music release from Hilary since her “Little Lies” cover for Younger in 2016.

Listen to “Never Let You Go” and read the lyrics inside…
