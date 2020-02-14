Nick Jonas Holds Hands With Priyanka Chopra In Milan
Nick Jonas holds on tightly to Priyanka Chopra‘s hand while leaving their hotel in Milan, Italy on Friday afternoon (February 14).
The married couple stepped out for a romantic Valentine’s Day lunch at Salumaio restaurant.
Just recently, Nick opened up about joining The Voice‘s new season as a judge.
“I was so excited to join this season as a coach of The Voice,” he says in a video preview on USA Today. “I’m having fun on set, and I think people are going to have fun watching at home.”
The next season of The Voice kicks off on February 24.
FYI: Priyanka wore Kendra Scott earrings.