Fri, 14 February 2020 at 7:23 pm

Who Is the Voice of Sonic the Hedgehog in the New Movie?

Who Is the Voice of Sonic the Hedgehog in the New Movie?

Sonic the Hedgehog is a hit at the box office!

The film is heading toward a $55 million opening at 3,150 North American locations over President’s Day weekend, Variety reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Schwartz

If you’re wondering which actor voices Sonic the Hedgehog in the new movie, meet Ben Schwartz!

The 38-year-old actor has also starred in Parks and Recreation, House of Lies, This Is Where I Leave You, Night School, and Standing Up, Falling Down. He also voiced Dewey Duck in DuckTales.

See photos of Ben Schwartz at the Sonic the Hedgehog premiere in Westwood, Calif., and hear what he had to say about taking on the “dream” role!
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ben Schwartz, Movies

