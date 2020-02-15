Kate Middleton Reveals She Did 'Hypnobirthing' for All Three of Her Children

Kate Middleton is opening up about her childbirth experience!

The 38-year-old royal opened up about her personal experience with all three of her deliveries on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, hosted by author Giovanna Fletcher.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Middleton

During the podcast, Kate explained that she suffered a severe form of morning sickness.

“I got very bad morning sickness, so I’m not the happiest of pregnant people,” she admitted.

“[It was] utterly rotten! I was really sick – I wasn’t eating the things I should be eating – but yet, the body was still able to take all the goodness from my body and to grow new life, which I think is fascinating. It was through hyperemesis that I really realized the power of the mind over the body because I really had to try everything and everything to try and help me through it,” she went on to explain.

Hypnobirthing involves relaxation and self-hypnosis to relax before and during the labor and birthing process.

“There’s levels of it…I’m not going to say that William was standing there sort of, chanting sweet nothings at me. He definitely wasn’t! I didn’t even ask him about it, but it was just something I wanted to do for myself,” she revealed.

“I saw the power of it really, the meditation and the deep breathing and things like that – that they teach you in hypnobirthing – when I was really sick and actually I realized that this was something I could take control of, I suppose, during labor,” she continued.

“It was hugely powerful and because it had been so bad during pregnancy, I actually really quite liked labor! Because actually it was an event that I knew there was going to be an ending to! But I know some people do have really, really difficult times, and it’s not for everybody.”

She had Prince George in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015, and Prince Louis in 2018.

She also opened up about her parenting style. See what she said!