Mon, 17 February 2020 at 10:44 pm

Harrison Ford Denies Using Electric Bikes, Talks About His Diet

Harrison Ford Denies Using Electric Bikes, Talks About His Diet

Harrison Ford is opening up about his fitness regime, diet plans, and how he stays in shape!

The 77-year-old Star Wars actor sat down for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (February 18).

Ellen showed a photo of Harrison riding a bike with his arms looking ripped. She asked how he stays in such great shape like that. He responded, “I don’t work out like crazy. I work out a bit. I ride bikes and I play tennis.”

Ellen then cut Harrison off and accused him of riding an electric bike.

“That is not an electric bike. I don’t have an electric bike. I see people with electric bikes and I go, ‘I don’t like it,’” he said before continuously saying he doesn’t ride an electric bicycle.

Ellen asked about the change in his diet plan and Harrison said he’s doing “practically nothing now. I eat vegetables and fish.” He then said he does “no dairy,” but couldn’t remember the other thing he does. He said it’s “very boring” though.
