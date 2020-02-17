Harrison Ford Denies Using Electric Bikes, Talks About His Diet

Harrison Ford is opening up about his fitness regime, diet plans, and how he stays in shape!

The 77-year-old Star Wars actor sat down for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (February 18).

Ellen showed a photo of Harrison riding a bike with his arms looking ripped. She asked how he stays in such great shape like that. He responded, “I don’t work out like crazy. I work out a bit. I ride bikes and I play tennis.”

Ellen then cut Harrison off and accused him of riding an electric bike.

“That is not an electric bike. I don’t have an electric bike. I see people with electric bikes and I go, ‘I don’t like it,’” he said before continuously saying he doesn’t ride an electric bicycle.

Ellen asked about the change in his diet plan and Harrison said he’s doing “practically nothing now. I eat vegetables and fish.” He then said he does “no dairy,” but couldn’t remember the other thing he does. He said it’s “very boring” though.