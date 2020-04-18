Beyonce Puts Spotlight on How Coronavirus is Affecting the African-American Community (Video)

Beyonce made a surprise appearance during the One World: Together At Home special to speak to the world about the way coronavirus is affecting African Americans.

“Tonight, we celebrate true heroes,” she said in a video message. ”Those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed and healthy. To the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who are away from their families to take care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety.

She continued, “To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees, who are working so we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service.”

Beyonce continued by addressing how Black Americans make up a lot of these workers, so they’re at high risk for the virus.

“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. African-American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis,” she said. “Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America.”

“A recent report in my home city, Houston, Texas, showed that of Covid-19 deaths within Houston city limits, 57 percent of fatal cases are African-American,” Bey added. “Please protect yourselves. We are one family and we need you, we need your voices and your abilities and your strength all over this world. I know it’s very hard but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and continue to pray for our heroes. Good night, and God bless you.”

