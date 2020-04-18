Gaga's 'One World' Special - Full Performers Lineup & Schedule Revealed!
Lady Gaga is working with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization to curate the One World: Together at Home special and here is the full lineup of performers who are participating!
The special was initially going to be just a two-hour special on television, but so many stars joined the lineup that it grew into an eight-hour marathon.
The first six hours of the special are going to be live streamed on YouTube while the main show will begin at 8/7c.
Global Citizen has revealed a schedule of when celebrities will appear so that you can plan on when to tune in. ABC, CBS, and NBC are all airing the main show.
See the full schedule below!
2pm – 4pm ET
Adam Lambert
Andra Day
Black Coffee
Charlie Puth
Eason Chan
Hozier & Maren Morris
Hussain Al Jassmi
Jennifer Hudson
Jessie Reyez
Kesha
Lang Lang
Liam Payne
Lisa Mishra
Luis Fonsi
Milky Chance
Niall Horan
Picture This
Rita Ora
Sofi Tukker
The Killers
Vishal Mishra
4pm – 6pm ET
Adam Lambert
Annie Lennox
Ben Platt
Cassper Nyovest
Christine And The Queens
Common
Delta Goodrem
Ellie Goulding
Finneas
Jack Johnson
Jacky Cheung
Jess Glynne
Jessie J
Juanes
Kesha
Michael Bublé
Rita Ora
Sebastián Yatra
Sheryl Crow
Sho Madjozi
Sofi Tukker
The Killers
Zucchero
6pm – 8pm ET
Angèle
Annie Lennox
Ben Platt
Billy Ray Cyrus
Charlie Puth
Christine And The Queens
Common
Eason Chan
Ellie Goulding
Hozier
Jennifer Hudson
Jessie J
John Legend
Juanes
Lady Antebellum
Leslie Odom Jr.
Luis Fonsi
Niall Horan
Picture This
Sebastián Yatra
Sheryl Crow
SuperM
8pm – 10pm ET (TELEVISION BROADCAST)
Alicia Keys
Amy Poehler
Andrea Bocelli
Awkwafina
Billie Eilish
Billie Joe Armstrong
Burna Boy
Camila Cabello
Celine Dion
Chris Martin
David and Victoria Beckham
Eddie Vedder
Ellen DeGeneres
Elton John
Finneas
Idris and Sabrina Elba
J Balvin
Jennifer Lopez
John Legend
Kacey Musgraves
Keith Urban
Kerry Washington
Lady Gaga
Lang Lang
Lizzo
LL Cool J
Lupita Nyong’o
Maluma
Matthew McConaughey
Oprah Winfrey
Paul McCartney
Pharrell Williams
Priyanka Chopra
Sam Smith
Shah Rukh Khan
Shawn Mendes
Stevie Wonder
Taylor Swift
Usher
Hosted by: Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert