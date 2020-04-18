Gaga's 'One World' Special - Full Performers Lineup & Schedule Revealed!

Lady Gaga is working with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization to curate the One World: Together at Home special and here is the full lineup of performers who are participating!

The special was initially going to be just a two-hour special on television, but so many stars joined the lineup that it grew into an eight-hour marathon.

The first six hours of the special are going to be live streamed on YouTube while the main show will begin at 8/7c.

Global Citizen has revealed a schedule of when celebrities will appear so that you can plan on when to tune in. ABC, CBS, and NBC are all airing the main show.

Click inside for the full performers lineup and schedule…

See the full schedule below!

2pm – 4pm ET

Adam Lambert

Andra Day

Black Coffee

Charlie Puth

Eason Chan

Hozier & Maren Morris

Hussain Al Jassmi

Jennifer Hudson

Jessie Reyez

Kesha

Lang Lang

Liam Payne

Lisa Mishra

Luis Fonsi

Milky Chance

Niall Horan

Picture This

Rita Ora

Sofi Tukker

The Killers

Vishal Mishra

4pm – 6pm ET

Adam Lambert

Annie Lennox

Ben Platt

Cassper Nyovest

Christine And The Queens

Common

Delta Goodrem

Ellie Goulding

Finneas

Jack Johnson

Jacky Cheung

Jess Glynne

Jessie J

Juanes

Kesha

Michael Bublé

Rita Ora

Sebastián Yatra

Sheryl Crow

Sho Madjozi

Sofi Tukker

The Killers

Zucchero

6pm – 8pm ET

Angèle

Annie Lennox

Ben Platt

Billy Ray Cyrus

Charlie Puth

Christine And The Queens

Common

Eason Chan

Ellie Goulding

Hozier

Jennifer Hudson

Jessie J

John Legend

Juanes

Lady Antebellum

Leslie Odom Jr.

Luis Fonsi

Niall Horan

Picture This

Sebastián Yatra

Sheryl Crow

SuperM

8pm – 10pm ET (TELEVISION BROADCAST)

Alicia Keys

Amy Poehler

Andrea Bocelli

Awkwafina

Billie Eilish

Billie Joe Armstrong

Burna Boy

Camila Cabello

Celine Dion

Chris Martin

David and Victoria Beckham

Eddie Vedder

Ellen DeGeneres

Elton John

Finneas

Idris and Sabrina Elba

J Balvin

Jennifer Lopez

John Legend

Kacey Musgraves

Keith Urban

Kerry Washington

Lady Gaga

Lang Lang

Lizzo

LL Cool J

Lupita Nyong’o

Maluma

Matthew McConaughey

Oprah Winfrey

Paul McCartney

Pharrell Williams

Priyanka Chopra

Sam Smith

Shah Rukh Khan

Shawn Mendes

Stevie Wonder

Taylor Swift

Usher

Hosted by: Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert