Vanessa Hudgens Sings 'High School Musical' Song 'Gotta Go My Own Way' With Max Clayton in Quarantine - Watch! (Video)

Sun, 19 April 2020 at 8:27 am

Vanessa Hudgens is bringing on the nostalgia in a major way.

The 31-year-old High School Musical alum sung “Gotta Go My Own Way” virtually alongside Max Clayton, her Gigi co-star on Broadway, on social media on Saturday (April 18).

“Soooo @maxmclayton made his side so we could duet together. This ones for you Hsm fans. I’m on an Hsm kick. Loool,” she captioned the video – and she sounds fantastic!

The song is originally from 2007′s High School Musical 2, and is sung between Gabriella (Hudgens) and Troy (Zac Efron).

She recently collaborated with a High School Musical co-star for this memorable moment!

Watch Vanessa Hudgens and Max Clayton perform the classic…
