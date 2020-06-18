Rep. Matt Gaetz Says He Has a Cuban Son Named Nestor, Reveals More Details in New Interview

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz made headlines today after he revealed on Twitter that he has a son who was born in Cuba.

The 38-year-old Republican congressman opened up about his son Nestor Galban after a clash on the app with a Democratic congressman.

“For all those wondering, this is my son Nestor. We share no blood but he is my life. He came from Cuba (legally, of course) six years ago and lives with me in Florida,” Matt tweeted with the below photo. “I am so proud of him and raising him has been the best, most rewarding thing I’ve done in my life.”

“Nestor turned 19 a few days ago & will be off to University. He arrived here at 12. As you can imagine, I was triggered when (to make an absurd debate point) a fellow congressman diminished the contributions of Republicans because we don’t raise non-white kids. Well, I have,” he added.

In a new interview with People, Matt said that he was dating Nestor‘s older sister and when Nestor was 12, he moved to the U.S. after his mother died of breast cancer. Nestor moved in with the couple and he has been living with Matt ever since, “except for an interruption during Nestor’s junior year after Gaetz and the sister broke up.”

Matt says that he has not formally adopted Nestor, but he “is my son in every conceivable way, and I can’t imagine loving him anymore if he was my own flesh and blood.”

“He is a part of my family story,” Matt said. “My work with Nestor, our family, no element of my public service could compare to the joy that our family has brought me.”