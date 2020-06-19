Top Stories
Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Michelle Obama Explains What Juneteenth Means to Her

Drake Just Did Something Pretty Awesome While Stuck at Home

Fri, 19 June 2020 at 7:28 pm

Ben Platt Covers a Classic Broadway Song in 'The Politician' Season 2 - Here It Now!

Ben Platt Covers a Classic Broadway Song in 'The Politician' Season 2 - Here It Now!

Ben Platt gets the chance to show off his incredible vocals in the second season of The Politician, which is now streaming on Netflix.

The 26-year-old singer performs an acoustic rendition of his own song “Run Away” during a scene in the season finale. His character, Payton Hobart, then gets called back to do an encore performance and he sings “Corner of the Sky” from the Broadway musical Pippin.

“Run Away” is a song that is featured on Ben‘s debut album Sing to Me Instead. If you want to see him perform the songs live, you should check out his concert special on Netflix.

Last month, it was revealed that Ben is dating an actor who also played the lead role in the musical Dear Evan Hansen.
