Alicia Keys Reveals She Was Almost a Member of 3LW!

Ian Holm Dead - 'Lord of the Rings' & 'Alien' Star Dies at 88

Fri, 19 June 2020 at 2:14 am

Vanessa Hudgens Heads to the Juice Bar Following Her Workout

Vanessa Hudgens is cooling off after her workout!

The 31-year-old High School Musical actress carried a smoothie and coffee back to her car after making a trip to Earthbar after a workout with a friend on Thursday afternoon (June 18) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Vanessa flashed her toned abs in a black, hoodie crop-top paired with neon yellow leggings and a 2Pac “Keep Ya Head Up” face mask.

Earlier this month, Vanessa showed her support while marching in the Black Lives Matter protest in L.A.

Vanessa hasn’t been silent on social media for the movement.

For the past few weeks, Vanessa has been sharing many links to education, and raising her voice with the 8 Can’t Wait campaign, which aims to reduce police violence by putting 8 new protocols in place.
