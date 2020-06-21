Ralph Fiennes Becomes 'The King's Man' in New Action-Packed Trailer - Watch Now!

The King’s Man is ready to hit theaters for real this time!

After the release of the movie was delayed because of the worldwide health crisis, 20th Century Fox has dropped a new action-packed trailer for the new movie.

The upcoming Kingsman prequel directed by Matthew Vaughn stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

Here’s a synopsis of the film: As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them.

The King’s Man will be out in theaters on September 18th – watch the new trailer!