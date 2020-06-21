Top Stories
The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't With Them

The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't With Them

Post Malone Sold 50,000 of Wine in Two Days!

Post Malone Sold 50,000 of Wine in Two Days!

Sun, 21 June 2020 at 7:33 pm

Ralph Fiennes Becomes 'The King's Man' in New Action-Packed Trailer - Watch Now!

Ralph Fiennes Becomes 'The King's Man' in New Action-Packed Trailer - Watch Now!

The King’s Man is ready to hit theaters for real this time!

After the release of the movie was delayed because of the worldwide health crisis, 20th Century Fox has dropped a new action-packed trailer for the new movie.

The upcoming Kingsman prequel directed by Matthew Vaughn stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

Here’s a synopsis of the film: As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them.

The King’s Man will be out in theaters on September 18th – watch the new trailer!
Just Jared on Facebook
disney releases new trailer for the kings man 01
disney releases new trailer for the kings man 02
disney releases new trailer for the kings man 03
disney releases new trailer for the kings man 04
disney releases new trailer for the kings man 05
disney releases new trailer for the kings man 06
disney releases new trailer for the kings man 07
disney releases new trailer for the kings man 08
disney releases new trailer for the kings man 09
disney releases new trailer for the kings man 10
disney releases new trailer for the kings man 11
disney releases new trailer for the kings man 12
disney releases new trailer for the kings man 13
disney releases new trailer for the kings man 14
disney releases new trailer for the kings man 15
disney releases new trailer for the kings man 16

Photos: 20th Century Fox
Posted to: Aaron Johnson, Charles Dance, Daniel Bruhl, Djimon Hounsou, Gemma Arterton, Harris Dickinson, Kingsman, Matthew Goode, Movies, Ralph Fiennes, Rhys Ifans, Tom Hollander, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Tiffany Haddish speaks at a Black Lives Matter protest in West Hollywood - TMZ
  • Raven Symone is getting love from Disney Channel stars after her wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • Bobby Berk claims a RHONY star "stole" from his store - TooFab
  • Find out how Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are preparing for their baby - Just Jared Jr