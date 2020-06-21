Top Stories
The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't With Them

Post Malone Sold 50,000 of Wine in Two Days!

Sun, 21 June 2020 at 11:34 pm

Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant During ESPY Awards 2020 - Watch Now

Snoop Dogg is honoring Kobe Bryant.

The rapper paid tribute to the late basketball star during the virtual 2020 ESPY Awards on Sunday night (June 21).

Snoop rapped as video of Kobe – as well as footage of the many stunning murals that have popped up in tribute to him – played.

Snoop took viewers through Kobe‘s career highlights with his words, saying, “All grit no smile … Let’s do it mamba style.”

“A friend and leader, understandably. And you did it candidly,” Snoop rapped. “Your reign in the city remains … greatness in your name.”

Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna died from a helicopter crash back in February.

You can read Vanessa Bryant‘s Father’s Day tribute to Kobe here.
Photos: Getty Images
