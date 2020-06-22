Top Stories
Dacre Montgomery & Geraldine Viswanathan Start 'The Broken Hearts Gallery' Together In The Brand New Trailer

Geraldine Viswanathan pinches Dacre Montgomery cheeks in this cute moment from the trailer for their new movie, The Broken Hearts Gallery.

The movie, which is executive produced by Selena Gomez, centers on Lucy (Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind.

Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.

The Broken Hearts Gallery will open in theaters on July 17.

Watch the trailer below!
