Disney+ Reveals Full List of Titles Coming in September 2020!

The full list of movies and television shows heading to Disney+ in September 2020 has been announced and there are some great titles included!

The most anticipated movie is definitely the live-action remake of Mulan, which will be made available on Disney+ if you purchase the special Premier Access for $29.99. This will put the movie in your library forever and will allow you to watch the movie as many times as you want.

There are a bunch of exciting library titles that will be added to Disney+, including a bunch from the Fox catalog.

Just a few of the movies that you can expect are Hugh Jackman‘s The Wolverine, Drew Barrymore‘s Never Been Kissed, Keira Knightley‘s Bend It Like Beckham, and the recent Christopher Robin movie.

Click inside to check out the full list of titles…

NEW ON DISNEY+ IN SEPTEMBER

Friday, September 4

Ancient China from Above (Season 1)

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine

Mulan

Earth to Ned

One Day At Disney: Episode 140 – “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”

Muppets Now: Episode 106 – “Socialized”

Pixar In Real Life: Episode 111 – “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music”

Weird But True: Episode 304 – “Germs”

Friday, September 11

Christopher Robin

One Day At Disney: Episode 141 – “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”

Weird But True: Episode 305 – “Photography”

Friday, September 18

Bend it Like Beckham

Coop & Cami Ask the World (Season 2)

Europe from Above (Season 1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Kingdom of the Mummies (Season 1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Season 4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Once Upon a Time (Seasons 1-7)

Soy Luna (Seasons 2-3)

Violetta (Season 3)

Wicked Tuna (Season 9)

Becoming: All Episodes Available

One Day At Disney: Episode 142 – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”

Weird But True: Episode 306 – “Trains”

Friday, September 25

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (Season 2)

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (Season 2)

Muppet Babies (Season 2)

Oceans

Port Protection: Alaska (Season 3)

Sydney to the Max (Season 2)

Wild Central America (Season 1)

X-Ray Earth (Season 1)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

One Day At Disney: Episode 143 – “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”

Weird But True: Episode 307 – “Venomous Animals”