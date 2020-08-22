Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Spark Engagement Rumors

Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez engaged?!

The 35-year-old soccer superstar and his 26-year-old girlfriend sparked engagement after they both posted the same photo on their Instagram accounts.

The photo is of the two of them holding hands during a sunset. On her Instagram, Georgina captioned the photo with “YESSS” and a red emoji while Cristiano wrote “mi amor” along with the pic.

Cristiano, Georgina, and their family have been traveling around Europe while vacationing on a yacht. Earlier this month, the yacht docked so the couple could dine in Italy.

Cristiano and Georgina have been together for almost four years and share 2-year-old daughter Alana. Cristiano was already the proud father to Cristiano Jr, 10, and twins Eva and Mateo, 3.

Check out the photo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez here.