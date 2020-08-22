Top Stories
Sat, 22 August 2020 at 10:38 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Spark Engagement Rumors

Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez engaged?!

The 35-year-old soccer superstar and his 26-year-old girlfriend sparked engagement after they both posted the same photo on their Instagram accounts.

The photo is of the two of them holding hands during a sunset. On her Instagram, Georgina captioned the photo with “YESSS” and a red emoji while Cristiano wrote “mi amor” along with the pic.

Cristiano, Georgina, and their family have been traveling around Europe while vacationing on a yacht. Earlier this month, the yacht docked so the couple could dine in Italy.

Cristiano and Georgina have been together for almost four years and share 2-year-old daughter Alana. Cristiano was already the proud father to Cristiano Jr, 10, and twins Eva and Mateo, 3.

Check out the photo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez here.
Photos: Getty Images
