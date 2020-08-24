Top Stories
Mon, 24 August 2020 at 9:35 am

Ellen DeGeneres Is Asked If She Has Any Comment for Her Fans Amid Her Controversy - See Her Response

Ellen DeGeneres revealed she will be talking to her fans directly when asked about the controversies surrounding her show, the allegations of toxic on set behavior, and what she has done in the past few days to rectify things.

In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, Ellen was spotted out and about on Sunday (August 23). She was asked how she was doing to which she responded, “I’m great.”

She was then asked, “How do you think the show’s gonna be now that you’ve gotten rid of three producers?… Your fans are asking, do you have any comment to them?”

“I will be talking to my fans,” she responded.

Meanwhile, amid all the news about Ellen, a tweet she sent out 11 years ago went viral again last week…
