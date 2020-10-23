Top Stories
Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Voting Photos, Has a Message for People Voting for Kanye West

Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Aubrey O'Day Makes Shocking Claims About Trump Kids

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un's Wife Has Been Missing for MONTHS

Fri, 23 October 2020 at 7:42 pm

Ryan Reynolds Decided He & Emilia Clarke Can't Share a Birthday, So He Gave Her a New One

Ryan Reynolds Decided He & Emilia Clarke Can't Share a Birthday, So He Gave Her a New One

Ryan Reynolds and Emilia Clarke are BOTH celebrating their birthdays today (October 23), but he has decided that there’s not enough room for both of them on this day.

The actor’s production company and marketing agency Maximum Effort decided to tweet out birthday wishes to Emilia instead of sending him a birthday message.

Ryan responded to the tweet and said, “So sorry. I moved her birthday this year. It was feeling a little crowded for me.”

Seven hours later, Ryan tweeted again and said, “Excited to announce February 29th as Emilia’s new birthday. Congratulations!”

It was Ryan‘s special day first as he is turning 44 while Emilia just turned 34. See the crazy thing that she did to celebrate the occasion!

Pictured inside: Emilia presenting an award to Ryan at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards.

