Nicole Kidman Says She Found This Hard at the Beginning of Her Career

Nicole Kidman is opening up about her early days in Hollywood.

During a new interview, the 53-year-old Oscar-winning actress revealed what she found hard at the beginning of her career back when she started working on movies and TV shows at 16-years-old.

“When I was alone, when I was single, I think [fame] was much harder because there wasn’t a shield,” Nicole shared with The Sydney Morning Herald. “There wasn’t a place to go and to work through it, with a partner. ”

She continued: “I was lucky because my sister would come. I remember her flying to Cannes [in 2001] because it’s frightening walking up that red carpet with all that scrutiny, feeling very insecure and not quite sure where to go or how to survive.”

