Former President Obama Bashes Trump's Response to Pandemic at Florida Drive-In Rally - Watch! (Video)

Former President Barack Obama is criticizing President Donald Trump.

The 59-year-old former President of the United States spoke out against the current administration at a drive-in rally for former vice president Joe Biden at the Florida International University campus in Biscayne, Fla on Saturday (October 24).

During the rally, Obama said that Trump won’t “suddenly protect all of us” when he isn’t taking the “basic steps” to prevent himself from getting coronavirus amid the pandemic, adding that “the rest of us have to live with the consequences.”

“Eight months into this pandemic, eight months into this pandemic, new cases are breaking records. Donald Trump isn’t going to suddenly protect all of us. He can’t even take the basic steps to protect himself,” he said.

“There’s no sense that he’s coming up with a new approach, with a new plan. He doesn’t even acknowledge that there’s a problem. Just this week, he complained that the pandemic was making him go back to work. If he had been working in the first place, we never would have seen the situation get this bad.”

He also reacted to Trump‘s recent 60 Minutes interview which he “cut short” due to allegedly biased questions from CBS News’ correspondent Lesley Stahl.

“Listen, Miami, if he can’t answer a tough question like ‘what would you like to do in your second term,’ then it’s up to us to see he doesn’t get a second term,” Obama said.

