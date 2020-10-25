Offset Livestreams Himself Being Detained by Police While Driving Through Trump Rally

Offset was detained and released on Saturday (October 24) while driving through a President Trump rally in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old rapper took to his Instagram Live to livestream a police officer attempting to detain him while he was in his car.

In the video, Offset says he was not going to remove his hands from the steering wheel while police told him to turn off the car.

Offset was with wife Cardi B‘s cousin, Marcelo Almanzar, who was arrested and is being charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

You can also hear the police officer tell them, “We were told that you guys were waving guns at people.”

Offset then responded saying that there were people hitting his car with flags.

“There’s 25,000 people in my Live,” Offset says before being forced out of his car. “I’m gonna sue the s–t out of y’all, do y’all know who I am?”