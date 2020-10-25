Top Stories
Wendy Williams Causes Major Concern Due to Bizarre Behavior Live on TV

Wendy Williams Causes Major Concern Due to Bizarre Behavior Live on TV

Kumail Nanjiani Feels 'Hopeless &amp; Helpless' in Quarantine for 8 Months

Kumail Nanjiani Feels 'Hopeless & Helpless' in Quarantine for 8 Months

Yes, That's Brad Pitt's Voice in This Pricey Ad!

Yes, That's Brad Pitt's Voice in This Pricey Ad!

Sun, 25 October 2020 at 9:35 am

Top 10 Highest-Paid Soccer Players of 2020 Revealed!

Continue Here »

Top 10 Highest-Paid Soccer Players of 2020 Revealed!

The world’s top soccer players aren’t just global superstars and incredible athletes – they’re also seriously bringing in some huge money.

Forbes has just recently put together a list of the world’s highest-paid soccer players of 2020 – and you might be surprised to know who wound up on their list, as well as how much they’re all making.

The top paid soccer player included on this list brought in an unbelievable $126 million! Even the soccer player ranked at No. 10 still pulled in a whopping $27 million – and that’s just the beginning of this impressive array of players.

At the same time, the company also just revealed the highest-paid actresses of 2020, and the top earner is bringing in $43 million. Find out who it was!

Click inside to see the list of the highest-paid soccer players of 2020…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Antoine Griezmann, Cristiano Ronaldo, David De Gea, Gareth Bale, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah, Neymar, Robert Lewandowski

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger is recovering after another heart surgery - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber has announced a new documentary - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Ripa is talking about Mark Consuelos' bulge - TooFab
  • Sofia Carson has a new music video out - Just Jared Jr