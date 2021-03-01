Virginia School System Isn't Cancelling Dr. Seuss For Reading Across American Day; Just Not Emphasizing His Books

A school district in Virginia isn’t banning Dr. Seuss books for Reading Across America day, as previously reported. They’re just not emphasizing them after research into to the author’s past political cartoons.

“Research in recent years has revealed strong racial undertones in many books written/illustrated by Dr. Seuss,” Loudoun County Public Schools said in its statement, via CNN.

The school district revealed examples of racial undertones in his books, which include “anti-Japanese American political cartoons and cartoons depicting African Americans for sale captioned with offensive language.”

“Given this research, and LCPS’ focus on equity and culturally responsive instruction, LCPS provided this guidance to schools during the past couple of years to not connect Read Across America Day exclusively with Dr. Seuss’ birthday,” the statement concluded.

Reading Across America was established in 1998 and emphasized the importance of imagination and reading among young people. The day has long been tied to Dr. Seuss’s birthday on March 2.

Dr. Seuss, whose real name is Theodore Geisel, has a long history of publishing racist and anti-Semitic work before his children’s books became popular.

“The Cat’s Quizzer: Are YOU Smarter Than the Cat in the Hat?” and “If I Ran the Zoo” are two of his books that feature racism and have been part of studies in education.

The Virginia school system added to their statement that while Dr. Seuss’s books are still available in their libraries, his “books are no longer the emphasis of Read Across America Day in Loudoun County Public Schools.”

“We continue to encourage our young readers to read all types of books that are inclusive, diverse and reflective of our student community, not simply celebrate Dr. Seuss,” they added.

Reading Across America 2021 takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, March 2.

Ah yes. Let us Cancel Dr. Seuss. The guy (*who isn't even alive*) Who made children books that rhymed. They are for children. i don't think Dr. Seuss thought "ah yes. let's make racist stuff in a book for children" I have no faith in society anymore — maccochran11 (@MTruck471) March 2, 2021

All my mutuals talking about the horrible shit dr. Seuss did is reminding me about the Mr. Rogers theory that he was a military sniper for some reason — Bimbo Is Here 2.0 (gng) (@WeHateuBimbo) March 2, 2021

Dr. Seuss is getting cancelled for being racist. Like he was racist at first but he changed his ways. I don't think our country would make kids appreciate racist scum. — BadAtUsernames (@BadAtUsernames7) March 2, 2021

Sorry, what? How, when, and what is this about Dr Seuss "being cancelled"? Specifically, not a character generalization. — .•°★°•Cat★Lady•°★°•. (@PersianCatLadyJ) March 2, 2021

What we're witnessing with Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss this week is a collapse of human psychology. People are collectively spreading hatred for harmless childhood staples because social media is a machine of likes and dislikes. Hating hatred doesn't mean you're peaceful. — gil (@GILx87) March 2, 2021

I LOVE educating people on Dr. Seuss and why me and my kids will not have him in my home! — Mikasa Ackerman (@low_kisav) March 2, 2021

Dr. Seuss's characters aren't even people. They are imaginary forms of animals. One would have to be very imaginative and really looking for a reason to be offended. — Amie Renee (@asnow795) March 2, 2021

Dr. Seuss is trending. Was he racist or just regurgitating the world he knew? The world was racist. The world is STILL RACIST. And once these wanna social justice warriors erase all the "racist" propaganda from history, best bet they gone repeat it themselves. They never learn. — Zongcheng Saelee 吉宗承 (@Eastfist) March 2, 2021

I- I’m heartbroken cuz I loved reading Dr. Seuss books when I was growing up 💔 https://t.co/95KO9qGB5j — 𝐤𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐤𝐢𝐰𝐢 🥝✨ (@kiely_kiwi423) March 2, 2021

Oh, fuck off. Dr. Seuss was a colossal children’s author with talent to spare, but he created racist cartoons as a political satirist and did some terrible things as all people do. It’s time to teach everyone about the whole rather than the parts you like. Stop blaming the left. https://t.co/t1BelNIMhJ — Christian Vega (@darthmartau) March 2, 2021

"Do you like green eggs and ham?"

No SAM! I DON'T WANT NO SPOILED FOOD!

Now you and Dr. Seuss need to get your racist asses out of my face and the educational system while you at it… — Sun Kissed (@MysticLeo_) March 2, 2021

Republicans are more upset that kids in one school district aren't reading Dr Seuss than they ever were about kids being separated from their parents — Jaye McBride (@jayemcbride) March 2, 2021

Dr Seuss was a really bad person. He denounced being racist, but he did do…..way…way worse things. That being said, he's a great inspiration to me, and no ones certainly trying to erase everything he did off the face of the earth. — shadowfluff (@shadowfluff1) March 2, 2021

Damn, I don’t think I can Dr Seuss the same again. This is pretty dark lol. https://t.co/vrZcsmeueb — Levi Ackerman (@kingdiego88) March 2, 2021

I must admit that Dr. Seuss is a bit WARPED but these books are REMARKABLE and CANNOT be taken away from future generations. There is much CREATIVITY in these books; they have become a part of me after homeschooling my children. I LOVE the Dr. Seuss books and hope others will too https://t.co/3aaV9TNbdI — Joanna Bradley (@JoannaB19300468) March 2, 2021

Cancel Dr. Seuss? Have you read the Sneetches ("no stars upon thars")that teaches about prejudice?! How about the Lorax, the original defender of the environment? #drseuss #stopthemyopicmindset — Ann Czajka Holm (@AnnholmNet) March 2, 2021

Dr. Seuss has been dead for 3 decades no point in cancelling a dead man — The4thDoor? (@The4thDoor) March 2, 2021