'The Voice' 2020 - Top 16 Contestants Revealed for Season 20!
The live episodes of The Voice begin next week, but we already know the Top 16 contestants!
Each of the four coaches – Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton – currently have four singers on their teams. There was also a four-way knockout performance at the end of last week’s episode and one of those contestants will continue this season, making it the Top 17.
There are only three weeks of live shows this season on The Voice. The Top 17 will perform on May 10, the top 9 will perform on May 17, and the final five will perform on the finale on May 24.
Live results shows will happen on Tuesday nights with the live season finale taking place on May 25.
Click inside to check out the 16 contestants who remain on the show…
Zae Romeo – Team Kelly
Corey Ward – Team Kelly
Kenzie Wheeler – Team Kelly
Gihanna Zoë – Team Kelly
Zania Alaké – Team Legend
Ryleigh Modig – Team Legend
Pia Renee – Team Legend
Victor Solomon – Team Legend
Jose Figueroa Jr. – Team Nick
Rachel Mac – Team Nick
Andrew Marshall – Team Nick
Dana Monique – Team Nick
Cam Anthony – Team Blake
Anna Grace – Team Blake
Pete Mroz – Team Blake
Jordan Matthew Young – Team Blake