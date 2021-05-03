Top Stories
'The Voice' 2020 - Top 16 Contestants Revealed for Season 20!

The live episodes of The Voice begin next week, but we already know the Top 16 contestants!

Each of the four coaches – Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton – currently have four singers on their teams. There was also a four-way knockout performance at the end of last week’s episode and one of those contestants will continue this season, making it the Top 17.

There are only three weeks of live shows this season on The Voice. The Top 17 will perform on May 10, the top 9 will perform on May 17, and the final five will perform on the finale on May 24.

Live results shows will happen on Tuesday nights with the live season finale taking place on May 25.

Click inside to check out the 16 contestants who remain on the show…

Zae Romeo on The Voice

Zae Romeo – Team Kelly

Corey Ward on The Voice

Corey Ward – Team Kelly

Kenzie Wheeler on The Voice

Kenzie Wheeler – Team Kelly

Gihanna Zoe on The Voice

Gihanna Zoë – Team Kelly

Zania Alake on The Voice

Zania Alaké – Team Legend

Ryleigh Modig on The Voice

Ryleigh Modig – Team Legend

Pia Renee on The Voice

Pia Renee – Team Legend

Victor Solomon on The Voice

Victor Solomon – Team Legend

Jose Figueroa Jr. on The Voice

Jose Figueroa Jr. – Team Nick

Rachel Mac on The Voice

Rachel Mac – Team Nick

Andrew Marshall on The Voice

Andrew Marshall – Team Nick

Dana Monique on The Voice

Dana Monique – Team Nick

Cam Anthony on The Voice

Cam Anthony – Team Blake

Anna Grace on The Voice

Anna Grace – Team Blake

Pete Mroz on The Voice

Pete Mroz – Team Blake

Jordan Matthew Young on The Voice

Jordan Matthew Young – Team Blake
Photos: NBC
Getty Images
