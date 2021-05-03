'The Voice' 2020 - Top 16 Contestants Revealed for Season 20!

The live episodes of The Voice begin next week, but we already know the Top 16 contestants!

Each of the four coaches – Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton – currently have four singers on their teams. There was also a four-way knockout performance at the end of last week’s episode and one of those contestants will continue this season, making it the Top 17.

There are only three weeks of live shows this season on The Voice. The Top 17 will perform on May 10, the top 9 will perform on May 17, and the final five will perform on the finale on May 24.

Live results shows will happen on Tuesday nights with the live season finale taking place on May 25.

Click inside to check out the 16 contestants who remain on the show…

Zae Romeo – Team Kelly

Corey Ward – Team Kelly

Kenzie Wheeler – Team Kelly

Gihanna Zoë – Team Kelly

Zania Alaké – Team Legend

Ryleigh Modig – Team Legend

Pia Renee – Team Legend

Victor Solomon – Team Legend

Jose Figueroa Jr. – Team Nick

Rachel Mac – Team Nick

Andrew Marshall – Team Nick

Dana Monique – Team Nick

Cam Anthony – Team Blake

Anna Grace – Team Blake

Pete Mroz – Team Blake